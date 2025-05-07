Why We Are Reviewing Our Visa Policy – UK In Nigeria

The British High Commission in Nigeria has said its new visa policy is aimed at tackling illegal migration into the United Kingdom.

Naija News reported that Britain considers restricting visa applications for countries whose citizens are most likely to overstay their approved stays and seek asylum.

The British Home Office identified Pakistan, Nigeria, and Sri Lanka as countries that could be affected by the new policy.

In a statement to respond to speculation on visa rules, the spokesperson of the British High Commission in Nigeria, on Wednesday, said the UK would keep reviewing its migration policy to prevent abuse.

The spokesperson explained that the new policy aims to discourage illegal migration and illegitimate travel.

“We keep our immigration system under constant review to allow legal migration and legitimate travel, while deterring those who may seek to abuse it,” it read.

The spokesperson noted that Nigeria and UK has strong and enduring ties, and would continue to work together to tackle irregular migration.

“Our UK and Nigeria people-to-people links are strong and enduring, and we continue to work closely with the Government of Nigeria to tackle irregular migration.

“We keep our immigration system under constant review to allow legal migration and legitimate travel, while deterring those who may seek to abuse it,” it added.

The High Commission urged individuals seeking more information on this matter to reach out to its Press and Public Affairs team, appreciating the public’s understanding and cooperation in addressing migration concerns.