Why I Gave A Nigerian Licence To Operate Power Company – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed his belief in the indigenous capability of Nigerian talent.

He insisted that Nigeria has the ability to chart its own path to success, declaring that the country possesses all the resources, both human and material, needed for greatness.

Obasanjo stated this on Monday at the inauguration of new substations of the Geometric Power Plant in Ogbor Hill, Aba, Abia State.

He disclosed that he decided to issue a licence to Prof. Barth Nnaji to operate the power company due to his faith in Nigeria’s indigenous capabilities.

He praised the progress recorded by Geometric Power, describing it as proof that Nigerians can deliver on complex projects if given the opportunity.

“When I was giving you the encouragement, two people came to me to ask why I was giving Nigerians such responsibility, that they would disappoint me. You have not disappointed me and you did not disappoint all those, including everyone that supported you to realise this project,” Obasanjo said.

He stressed that the success of Geometric Power was a lesson in self-belief and self-reliance.

“The lesson to learn again here, within ourselves, among ourselves, and by ourselves, is that we have what it takes to develop,” Obasanjo added.

The former President also called on Nnaji to extend the reach of Geometric Power’s distribution services to other parts of the state to enhance development and industrialization.