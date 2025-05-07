‘Where Was He In 2015, Did The Party Die?’ – Sowunmi Speaks On Atiku Dumping PDP

A prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has firmly stated that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is not bigger than the party.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi emphasised that the PDP would not collapse or cease to exist if Atiku were to exit.

In an interview with Nigerian Info FM 99.3, Sowunmi dismissed the notion that any individual could be more significant than the party, citing historical precedents where key figures left the party, yet it continued to thrive.

“You want me to tell you that one human being is the entire party? What about when he left to contest in 2007, did the party die? Where was he in 2015, did the party die?” he asked.

He stated that the PDP has survived even without prominent figures such as former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, whose involvement in the party has diminished over time.

The PDP chieftain questioned the culture of hero worship in Nigerian politics, saying, “Nigeria’s need to stop this hero worshipping is our problem in this country. I’m talking to you about the party, and you want me to reduce it to one person, however highly placed?”

Sowunmi also pointed out that Atiku’s role in the party has never been more significant than that of other past leaders like Obasanjo and Jonathan. He noted that Obasanjo had left the party before, and Jonathan had distanced himself, yet the party persisted.

“Was Atiku more important than Obasanjo in PDP? Didn’t Obasanjo go? Was Atiku more important than Jonathan in the PDP, didn’t Jonathan do ‘sidon-look?’” he remarked, suggesting that the party has always been larger than any one individual.

While Sowunmi acknowledged the ongoing speculation surrounding Atiku’s future with the PDP, he questioned the rush to conclusions.

He referenced Atiku’s announcement of a coalition to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections and urged Nigerians to wait for a final decision.

“The man is telling you that he is trying to build a broad coalition of people; they have not taken any final decision.

“You don’t know what party they are going to, and yet you are insisting that 24 hours of the day. You won’t allow PDP to have the opportunity for a breather,” Sowunmi said.