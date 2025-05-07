‘We Cannot Let These Selfish Individuals Derail Gov Alia’s Progress’ – Onjeh Slams Political Opponents Over Benue Crisis

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Daniel Onjeh, has berated political opponents for attempting to destabilise the state’s leadership and undermine Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Naija News reports that Onjeh, the 2023 senatorial candidate in Benue South, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, described the crisis in the state as signs of a larger conspiracy aimed at sabotaging the Alia government.

Onjeh accused certain political figures of conspiring to hijack the political process and sabotage efforts aimed at restoring peace and development to Benue State.

According to him, the political opponents are not interested in the well-being of the masses but are focused on their ambitions and willingness to cause chaos to achieve them.

Onjeh maintained that the time for politicking is over, stressing that the people of Benue have suffered enough, and it is time to work together for the development of the state.

He said, “These political opponents are not interested in the well-being of the people of Benue. They are only focused on their own ambitions and are willing to cause chaos to achieve them.

“It is clear that they are trying to exploit the current crisis for personal gain, but this cannot and will not be tolerated. We cannot afford to let these selfish individuals derail the progress we’ve started under Governor Alia. We must stand together and work towards a better Benue.

“The time for politicking is over; what Benue needs now is peace and stability. We must rally behind Governor Alia’s leadership and support him in his efforts to restore peace, tackle insecurity, and bring development to the state.”