UCL: Inter Milan Played Against Barcelona With Three Unfit Players

Inter Milan’s manager, Simone Inzaghi, has revealed that his team faced FC Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals second leg with three unfit players.

Despite that, Inter Milan were able to beat FC Barcelona 4-3 at San Siro and knocked out the Spanish La Liga table-toppers 7-6 on aggregate

During the game, Inter Milan took a strong lead into halftime, thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez and a penalty from Hakan Calhanoglu.

However, Barcelona responded fiercely, with Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo leveling the score before Raphinha put the visitors ahead.

Francesco Acerbi then equalized for Inter, sending the match into extra time, where Davide Frattesi scored the decisive goal to lead his team to the final.

Inzaghi reflected on the match afterward, acknowledging the challenge posed by Barcelona and the admirable effort of his players, despite three key individuals being less than fully fit.

He stated, “Barcelona are a formidable opponent, and we had to deliver an exceptional performance. I’m incredibly proud of my team’s effort across both legs of this tie.

“It was vital for us to maintain our confidence, even when facing such a tough team. We had Lautaro, Dumfries, and Frattesi not at 100%, which made our hard work and determination essential in overcoming the challenges.”

Following their victory over FC Barcelona, Inter Milan will await the outcome of tonight’s UEFA Champions League semi-finals second-leg tie between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. The winner of the tie will face coach Simone Inzaghi in the final of the tournament on May 31.