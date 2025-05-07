Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 7th May, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 7th May, 2025

The former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has responded to recent remarks by Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, asserting that political opportunists and “political jesters masquerading as patriots” will not divert his focus.

In a statement released through his media adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku emphasized that he neither seeks nor requires validation from those who change political affiliations for personal gain.

Naija News reports that the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate’s comments come in the wake of Bwala’s criticisms during an interview on TVC’s Journalists’ Hangout on Monday.

Reacting, the former Vice President described it as both ironic and regrettable that Bwala, once his campaign spokesperson, now assumes the role of advising a statesman of his calibre on issues such as legacy and destiny.

Atiku reiterated his commitment to national development, stating he remains unfazed by individuals he described as political clowns pretending to be patriots.

The former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Naija News reports that Adebayo said it would be wrong to describe the President’s regime as an administration.

Speaking with AIT on Tuesday, the SDP Chieftain stated that the President has been failing in sectors of the economy.

Adebayo added that, except for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and some ministries, the government has failed to administer the economy. He faulted the student loan scheme, stating that the cost of schooling ought to be lowered for all citizens.

The Nigerian Senate has established an 18-member committee to oversee the activities of the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd.), in a bid to strengthen transparency and accountability in the state’s governance.

The committee is designed to ensure effective legislative oversight and maintain checks on the operations of the state government.

Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, was appointed as the chairman of the committee. The announcement was made by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, during the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

Akpabio emphasised the importance of the committee’s role, stating that it is crucial for ensuring effective oversight and enhancing the transparency of governance in Rivers State.

The Senate President also indicated that the committee’s composition might be subject to review after further consultations.

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Ata, has dismissed the political relevance of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in Kano State politics.

According to Ata, Kwankwaso is no longer an attractive politician and is trying to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) to maintain relevance.

Naija News reports the Minister stated this on Tuesday in Abuja when he paid a courtesy call on the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, at the party’s national secretariat.

He added that Kwankwaso’s influence in Kano has waned significantly and that the red caps symbolic of his ‘Kwankwasiyya’ movement have all deserted him.

He added that the APC does not need Kwankwaso’s influence to win the 2027 election for President Bola Tinubu in Kano, warning that the former Governor’s return may create crisis in the APC.

Popular social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), on Tuesday, underwent a second day of interrogation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Sources close to the commission revealed that the interrogation session, which lasted several hours, focused on Otse’s recent public allegations accusing the EFCC of institutional corruption.

VDM had in several social media posts accused the anti-graft agency of lacking transparency and integrity in its operations.

His legal counsel, Barrister Marvin Omorogbe from the law firm of Deji Adeyanju, was present throughout the interrogation, which reportedly ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Despite efforts by his legal team to secure his release, Otse remained in custody as of Tuesday evening.

Naija News reports that in a statement released on Tuesday, the EFCC confirmed VDM’s arrest, stressing that it was based on multiple petitions involving alleged financial crimes and not related to his outspoken criticism of the commission.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recently interrogated Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, for spraying Naira and Dollars at her daughter’s lavish wedding ceremony.

Naija News reports that the movie star confirmed the development in a post via her Instagram page on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Iyabo Ojo said that the EFCC contacted her while she was in the UK, and she honoured their invitation upon her return to Nigeria.

According to Iyabo Ojo, the EFCC showed her video evidence of how Naira and Dollars were sprayed at her daughter’s wedding.

She further explained that EFCC officials clarified the law, informing her that spraying any currency on individuals at events goes against financial regulations.

Iyabo Ojo cautioned Nigerians against such practices at social gatherings to avoid potential problems.

Yoruba Nollywood actress, Eniola Ajao, has stated that getting pregnant at the age of 20 while at a tertiary institution in Lagos State was a bit dramatic.

Naija News reports that Eniola, in an interview on the YouTube podcast, Talk To B, recounted how she isolated herself from the public over the baby mama stigma.

The movie star said getting pregnant was not a thing of shame for her, but she hid the pregnancy due to societal expectations.

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has urged his players to be more committed to their push for a comeback win against Paris Saint Germain in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

At 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, Arsenal will be at the Parc des Princes to overturn a 1-0 deficit. Ahead of the clash, Mikel Arteta expressed his enthusiasm and optimism as he urged his players to give everything.

“Excitement, goosebumps, wanting the day to arrive, [the feeling] of being very prepared, very convinced and knowing that the opportunity is to play in a Champions [League] final,” Arteta told ESPN.

“And when you get to that point, you have to give your life for it.”

FIFA has announced that Los Angeles F.C. and Club América will compete in a winner-takes-all playoff to fill the position previously held by Club León in the upcoming Club World Cup.

Recall that FIFA disqualified Club León from participating in the Club World Cup in line with tournament regulations regarding multi-club ownership. Note that Club León and Pachuca who have also qualified for the tournament, are owned by Grupo Pachuca.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) received appeals from both Pachuca and Club León requesting to overturn this decision and assert their eligibility to compete. Additionally, Club León sought reinstatement through an extra appeal against the FIFA Secretary General’s ruling.

However, after review, CAS upheld FIFA’s original decision, confirming that Club León did not meet the necessary criteria as outlined in the regulations.

A CAS statement detailed that the panel reviewed the evidence presented, including the trust established by Club León’s owners, and concluded that it did not satisfy the compliance requirements. As a result, Club León will remain excluded from the tournament while Pachuca retains its qualification.

Inter Milan have booked their place in the 2025 UEFA Champions League final after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Barcelona at San Siro in the second leg of the semi-finals.

In a match filled with drama, intensity, and attacking brilliance, Inter Milan held their nerve to deliver a historic performance in front of their home fans.

Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring in the 21st minute, setting the tone for a pulsating encounter. Hakan Çalhanoğlu doubled Inter’s lead just before halftime from the penalty spot, giving them a vital cushion.

Barcelona responded in the second half with goals from Eric García (54’) and Dani Olmo (60’), leveling the match and temporarily swinging the momentum in their favor.

However, Francesco Acerbi’s stoppage-time strike (90+3’) reignited Inter’s hopes, only for Raphinha to score in the 87th minute, forcing extra time with the aggregate at 6-6.

The decisive moment came in the 99th minute, when Davide Frattesi found the back of the net, sending San Siro into a frenzy and ultimately sealing Inter’s place in the final with a 7-6 aggregate triumph.

