Tinubu’s Visit: No Amount Of Endorsement Will Give You Victory – Ezenwafor Slams Soludo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Anambra State governorship candidate, Jude Ezenwafor, has said no amount of endorsement would guarantee Governor Chukwuma Soludo‘s victory in November 8.

Naija News reports that Ezenwafor accused Governor Soludo of manipulating President Bola Tinubu‘s state visit for political gain.

According to him, Soludo planned to use “tricky politicking” to secure endorsement from President Tinubu.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PDP candidate urged Ndi Anambra to be wary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and its Soludo, claiming the Governor planned to divert public attention from the failed security situation in the state.

“The visit of the President of Nigeria is normal state tour and Soludo misinterpreted it and tagged the official visit as presidential endorsement,” he said.

He added that “even if Donald Trump of America endorses Soludo”, he would not win in a transparent election.

“I’m confident, our great Party PDP will win the election and I, Amb. Sir. Jude Ezenwafor is heir apparent to the throne of Governor of Anambra State; all the security protocols of the state should take note and stop seeking backdoor endorsement when our people have statutory right to elect their leaders through the ballot without fear, intimidation or federal might,” he stated.