Tinubu Using His Office To Fight PDP On Behalf Of APC – Sule Lamido

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has accused President Bola Tinubu of using his office to fight the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP founding member said that since he took the oath of office, Tinubu is supposed to be a Nigerian leader governing the country based on its own constitution, rules and regulations.

However, he asserted that Tinubu has turned the country into a political enterprise.

“The Office of the President, which is highly exalted, which should be a symbol of the nation, has been dwarfed and pulled down to the level of a party office. If it is the APC as a political party that is giving us a run for our money, I have no problem. APC can fight us because of our position as a political party, but when the president is using his office to fight us on behalf of APC and fight PDP knowingly, it is wrong,” Lamido told The Tribune during a recent interview.

He further alleged that there was ongoing intimidation of members of the PDP in Rivers, Delta and other states of the federation where the leaders are of the opposition party.

Lamido said: “You are aware of the ongoing intimidation of PDP members in Rivers, Delta and other states of the federation I find the situation disturbing and unsettling.”

Tinubu Holds No Moral Ground To Talk About Corruption

“It is terribly nauseating because when you talk about corruption and you talk about the high office Tinubu is holding, I don’t think he is on the moral ground to talk of corruption. I don’t think so,” Lamido said.

“Because if you look at what Nuhu Ribadu (National Security Adviser) talked about in 2003 under President Olusegun Obasanjo about Tinubu’s tenure as governor of Lagos State and others presently in his government, he (Tinubu) has no moral ground to try anybody about corruption.



“I don’t think so. In terms of nepotism and use of state institutions as a personal enterprise, it is like what has been said on the Sokoto to Lagos, Lagos to Calabar road projects. These are clear things that bother on the real abuse of office. They harassed, intimidated and blackmailed Dr Ifeanyi Okowa because of certain allegations. I don’t think he has that kind of moral authority, I mean it.”

He further expressed concern that the office of the President is being abused.

“It has been diminished to be used for political purposes. It has therefore lost on essence. As I said, destroying PDP, using the government machineries is not in his interest. He needs PDP more than any other person to serve that office. Otherwise, he is going to be a big loser if he destroys PDP. So, I urge him to distinguish the Office of the President from the APC. He should stop interfering in the affairs of the PDP; it is not good for him; it, is not good for the country and our own image. It is dangerous for all of us,” Lamido said.

Speaking further on his impression about the war against corruption in Nigeria under the incumbent administration, Lamido said” “Corruption is now in charge in the country.”

He expatiated saying: “The road contract between Lagos and Calabar, there was no advert for tenders; there was no bidding; there was no due process. No provision for it in the budget. There was no approval by the National Assembly. Just one man awarded the contract and you talk about corruption. I beg your pardon.”