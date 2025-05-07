Tinubu Govt Warns Journalists Against Giving Publicity To Terrorists

The federal government has urged media professionals to avoid providing excessive attention to terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements that threaten the nation’s peace and security.

In his remarks during the seventh edition of the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, highlighted the vital role of the media in influencing public perception and bolstering national security initiatives.

He stated that the media, as essential partners in nation-building, play a significant role in uplifting our military’s spirit by showcasing their achievements and sacrifices.

“We must not grant these groups the excessive attention they seek. It is imperative to remove them from the headlines and report them accurately as the criminals they are, without glorifying their actions or legitimising their misleading narratives,” Idris said.

The Minister pointed out that terrorist and criminal organisations frequently exploit media coverage and social media to instil fear, disseminate misinformation, and recruit new members.

In light of this, he called on journalists and editors to embrace a responsible and patriotic approach to reporting by steering clear of sensational headlines and refraining from unintentionally amplifying terror propaganda.

“These are not freedom fighters; they are murderers, kidnappers, and destroyers, and they must be presented as such,” he said.

Emphasising President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, especially its focus on Enhancing National Security for Peace and Prosperity, the Minister highlighted that the federal government is investing significantly in military capabilities by procuring advanced equipment, improved intelligence, and strategic collaborations.

Idris mentioned that the series of ministerial press briefings, launched by his ministry, serves as an essential platform for ministers to inform Nigerians about their ministries’ major accomplishments, current projects, and policy strategies.

“Through this interactive platform, which is being broadcast live on national television stations and streamed across social media platforms, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to transparency, accountability, and public engagement,” the Minister stated.

He commended the media for their continued support of the Ministerial Briefing Series and their broader role in promoting public awareness of government initiatives.

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Environment, Alhaji Balarabe Abbas, also briefed the media on the successes recorded in their respective ministries.