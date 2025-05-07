Tinubu Clever By Half, Nigeria Will Be The Big Loser If PDP Is Destroyed – Sule Lamido

Former Governor of Jigawa State and founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sule Lamido, has asserted that Nigeria will be the big loser should President Bola Ahmed Tinubu succeed in destroying the opposition party.

Naija News reports that the prominent politician made this assertion in a recent chat with journalists, where he spoke about the nation’s state and the crisis rocking the PDP.

Lamido, who also commented on the spate of defections from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said those political leaders leaving the PDP will soon return to the Umbrella camp.

According to him, ‘the way forward for PDP is the way forward for Nigeria.’

Elaborating further on his claim about PDP being the way forward for Nigeria, Lamido, who spoke to The Tribune, said: “This is because if you destroyed PDP, you have destroyed Nigeria.

“If you look at the role of PDP from 1999 to date, if you look of what PDP produced in terms of leadership: former presidents, former governors, former ministers, therefore if you remove the PDP components in the last 25 years, there is no Nigeria. So, people need to think and equally appreciate what PDP has done for Nigeria.

“When you said the way forward for PDP, it is the way forward for Nigeria. Now, the government is using the office of the president to destroy political parties, which means that the particular aspect that gives the PDP the kind of life is threatened. The more Tinubu tries to destroy the party, the more he could work against his own interests.

“He is just being clever by half. To destroy an institution like PDP is not good for him or for Nigeria. Nigeria will be the big loser if he works for the collapse of the PDP.”

Give Us Till The End Of The Year

On why he is optimistic that politicians leaving the PDP will return to the party in spite of the continuous wave of defection, Lamido said: “What I said is give us till the end of this year, those defectors are coming back to the PDP.

“The current trend is because of the fear of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Tell me, those people in the APC, who among them is clean? Tell me, anyone. Also, by the authority of Adams Oshiomhole, who claimed that no matter how dirty you are, if you come to the APC, God will forgive your sin. So, there is no way such people will come together and be free in Nigeria; it is impossible.

“People should not be afraid because of the EFCC. Let the agency go after those individuals in the APC first before they harass others. People should not feel intimidated.. To me, the way they’re going about it, God will consume them.”

There Is No Cause For Alarm

Speaking further on the crisis rocking the PDP and the party’s status ahead of the 2027 general elections, Lamido maintained that there is no cause for alarm.

The former Governor said: “We have been in this thing for the last 45 years. We have seen both things that are fake and real. We have been able to withstand all and gone through real and proper party, which is under a formidable opponent, we have been able to weather the storm and then survive.

“How much more a fake party being runs by a leader who is more like an emperor who is prepared to abandon his role as the leader of the Nigerian State; a leader who has turned his office into a political party office using state organs, operators, institutions to intimidate, harasses and coerce people to follow him. To me, the government is a Nigerian government even it came through the All Progressives Congress (APC).