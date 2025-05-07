This Is Unfortunate, We Can’t Accept A Liability Like Governor Oborevwori As APC Leader In Delta – Eselemo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Prince Collins Eselemo, has questioned the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

He argued that Governor Oborevwori is a liability and can’t be automatically recognized as the leader of the APC in Delta State because he defected.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday with Arise News, Eselemo added that while he is not totally against the Governor’s defection to the party, giving him an unconditional membership and automatic leadership over them is not acceptable.

He also questioned the decision of the APC national leadership, including the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, in declaring Oborevwori as the APC leader in Delta.

“As far as I’m concerned, Sheriff is a liability. He is a liability. If we are inheriting the liability, let them say so.

“Festus Keyamo who has gone to the citadel of his profession as a Senior Advocate of this country is telling the whole country that Sheriff can come in unconditionally and that anywhere Sheriff goes, we’ll follow Sheriff. What does that mean? That Sheriff wants to lead me, myself who struggled, who fought for democracy?

“Festus Keyamo is telling me that Sheriff will lead me into corruption, into an area of no life support, then I will accept that. So that tells you the moral deficit in the leadership of APC itself,” Eselemo declared.

Naija News recalls that the APC leadership had declared Governor Oborevwori as the undisputed leader of the APC in Delta State following his defection and warned all party members against questioning his authority.

Oborevwori Persecuted Us When He Was In PDP

Speaking further, Eselemo recalled how Oborevwori attacked APC members in Delta State before his defection and destroyed their properties simply because they belonged to the opposition.

He lamented that their lands were seized, and properties of party members were demolished without compensation, and urged the Governor to make amendments.

“Not until Sheriff rights the wrong, because the offence people like us have committed, and some other people, is because we are APC members. We were attacked by Sheriff. Our lands were grabbed. Compensation not paid. Properties demolished, like the property of one of our APC members. That is because we are on the opposition as APC members. Now we are seeing Sheriff, who has done so much damage to APC members in our midst? What an unfortunate circumstance,” he lamented.

His Membership Must Be Conditional

While insisting that Oborevwori is welcome to the APC, Eselemo said the Governor shouldn’t be given an unconditional welcome.

In his words, “We are not saying they will not be accepted, but it must be conditional.”

Esolomo also raised concerns over the financial implications of absorbing PDP figures like Sheriff into the APC.

“If APC is going to pay back the 450 billion Naira owed by PDP at the expense of fellow Deltans, let them say so,” he added.

Tinubu Must Take Action

The APC chieftain appealed to President Bola Tinubu to recognise the injuries inflicted on APC members in Delta under Sheriff’s watch and ensure appropriate actions are taken.

“The president should take note that there are so many injuries meted on APC members in Delta State by Sheriff himself. And that needs to be unravelled,” he submitted.