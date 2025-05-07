Tension At Katsina Wedding As Emir’s Guards Force Open Glass Door

A tense moment unfolded during a high-profile wedding event at the residence of Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, over the weekend when royal guards of the Emir of Katsina forcefully broke a glass door after being briefly denied entry.

Naija News learnt that the wedding, attended by top dignitaries including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was momentarily disrupted as security protocols led to an unexpected clash.

The event stopped when protocol officers, tasked with enforcing presidential security measures, temporarily restricted access to the main event hall.

This coincided with the arrival of the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, who was greeted with a closed entrance despite the high profile of his presence.

A viral video, obtained by Daily Trust, shows royal guards in traditional attire forcefully opening the door, shattering a glass panel in the process.

The video, now circulating widely on social media, shows startled guests as shards of glass fell to the floor. Security personnel and palace aides quickly intervened to manage the situation and restore order.

Despite the brief disturbance, the Emir was escorted into the hall without further incident. However, the broken door remains a symbol of the tensions arising from the intersection of royal authority, gubernatorial hosting duties, and presidential security measures.

Following the disruption, the wedding ceremony continued without further hitches, with President Tinubu, Governor Radda, and other dignitaries offering their blessings to the newlywed couple.