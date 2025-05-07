Stable Power: Abia Govt To Buy EEDC Franchise – Gov Otti

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has disclosed that his administration plans to take control of all power distribution in the state to guarantee stable electricity.

Naija News reports that Governor Otti said all necessary evaluations to acquire Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) franchise in the state have been concluded.

He stated this on Monday during the commissioning and tour of Aba Power’s new 2 X 15 MVA Ogbor Hill Sub-Station by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“As part of our commitment to ensuring steady electricity, our government is set to acquire the Umuahia ringed-fence of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC). The step is geared towards providing uninterrupted power to the remaining eight Local Government Areas (LGAs) not covered by the Geometric Power grid.

“We have completed all necessary evaluations and due diligence, and an official offer will be made to EEDC. Our projection shows that with the 11 substations of Geometric Power fully operational, we will have over 80 megawatts of excess power which, instead of being injected into the national grid, will be wheeled directly to Umuahia and environs for local consumption,” he said.

Otti stressed the critical role of Aba in driving industrialization and economic growth in Abia State. He stated that the city’s immense potential and its urgent need for reliable electricity reaffirm the importance of his government’s ongoing efforts.

“By integrating excess electricity capacity with decisive policy implementation and targeted utility restructuring, Abia is ensuring energy stability, efficiency, and accessibility empowering businesses, households, and key industries for long-term economic prosperity,” he stated.