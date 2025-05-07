Shock In Anambra As 18-Year-Old Apprentice Allegedly Impregnates 10 Girls In Five Months

A disturbing case has emerged from Anambra State involving an 18-year-old apprentice who is said to have impregnated ten girls within the span of five months — including the daughter of his master and a salesgirl.

Initially sent to learn a trade, the teenager’s time in apprenticeship took a shocking turn when he reportedly got his boss’s daughter and the salesgirl pregnant just three months into his training. This led to his immediate dismissal.

The revelation came to light through the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, who shared the development during a live broadcast on social media on Wednesday.

According to Obinabo, the situation escalated after the boy returned to his village following the termination of his apprenticeship.

She said, “I want advice from the public because this one is beyond my capacity.

“This boy was sent to learn a trade at the age of 18 and three months of apprenticeship, and he impregnated his master’s daughter and his salesgirl. He was sent packing. Two months after that, he impregnated eight other girls in the village.”

The Commissioner also noted that the boy’s mother had come forward to seek help regarding her son’s behaviour.

According to her, the mother said, “‘Anytime I see a girl coming towards our house nowadays, my heart would jump, please, I need help.’”

Obinabo added, “This matter is beyond me, the reason I want the public to help me come up with a solution. Is it spiritual?”

She said she had spoken directly with the boy to understand how he was managing to attract so many girls.

“I asked the boy the magic he uses in luring the girls to bed, but he told me he always tells them that he loves them and would like to marry them any time he acquires wealth.

“This problem is beyond me because of the boy’s age and the number of pregnant girls involved; that’s why I need help to solve it,” she added.

While the identities of the boy, his mother, and their village remain undisclosed, Obinabo has called on the public to contribute ideas on how to address the issue, noting that it might require more than a government’s response.