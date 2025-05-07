Senate Announces Minor Reshuffle Of Standing Committees

The Nigerian Senate has announced a minor reshuffle of its standing committees, with key changes made to several leadership positions.

Naija News reports that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, in his address at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday, said the adjustments are part of efforts to improve the productivity of the legislative process.

“We will continue to make adjustments where necessary in order to deliver on our legislative mandate,” Akpabio said, emphasising the importance of flexibility in the Senate’s operations.

Akpabio also directed the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, to ensure that all Senate committees submit their activity reports for deliberation on the floor. This move is aimed at increasing transparency and accountability within the Senate.

In his welcome address, Akpabio urged lawmakers to recommit themselves to national service with integrity and patriotism. He called on his colleagues to prioritise legislative efforts that foster national unity and progress.

The reshuffle saw the senator representing Plateau South, Simon Lalong, appointed as the new chairman of the Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Electoral Matters.

Lalong replaces the senator representing Oyo South, Sharafadeen Ali, who had chaired the committee since the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Ali, in turn, has been reassigned as the chairman of the Committee on Agricultural Institutions and Research, a role previously held by Lalong.

Senator Anthony Ani of Ebonyi South has been removed as the chairman of the Committee on Tourism, and the senator representing Plateau North, Pam Nwadkon, will now assume that position.

Additionally, the senator representing Ebonyi Central, Eze Kenneth Emeka, has been relieved of his role as vice-chairman of the Committee on the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

Ani has now been appointed to the vice-chairman position in the SEDC, while Emeka retains his chairmanship of the Committee on Information and remains vice-chairman of the Committee on Water Resources.