Renaissance Africa Energy Shuts Down Pipeline Following Oil Spill In Rivers

Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, the newly appointed operator of assets previously owned by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), has taken swift action to shut down production on its 14-inch Okordia–Rumuekpe pipeline in Ikata, Ahoada East Local Government Area, Rivers State.

The company stated that it had shut down production in the affected pipeline segment as part of measures to contain the spill and minimize any further environmental impact.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the spokesperson for Renaissance Africa Energy, Michael Adande, explained, “We have taken immediate steps to isolate and discontinue production into the pipeline to minimize any potential environmental impact.”

Adande further disclosed that relevant regulatory authorities have been informed of the incident and that the company is coordinating with them to conduct a statutory Joint Investigation Visit (JIV). This investigation will assess the cause and extent of the spill.

“Government regulators have been informed, and we are actively coordinating the statutory joint investigation visit, which will include their representatives and those from the local community,” he added.

The oil spill comes just months after Renaissance Africa Energy completed a significant $2.4 billion acquisition of Shell’s onshore oil and gas assets in Nigeria.

The acquisition raised expectations for improved asset integrity and operational efficiency under new management.

However, the spill has raised concerns from local community groups, particularly the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria), which had earlier raised the alarm about the potential environmental impact.

YEAC-Nigeria has called for swift and effective action from the operator to mitigate any further degradation to the environment.