NPFL Orders Coaches To Speak To Reporters After Games, Oyo State FA Bans Journalist

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has announced new measures to ensure greater accountability and transparency among its coaches by sanctioning those who refuse to participate in post-match interviews.

During a recent meeting with match commissioners, NPFL Chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye emphasized the importance of these interviews for both media relations and fan engagement.

“Match commissioners must ensure that coaches and players are present for post-match interviews with the media,” Elegbeleye stated.

He highlighted the expectation for compliance and the consequences of non-compliance, which may include fines for defaulting coaches. “Any coach who fails to attend the post-match interview will incur a fine that must be settled before the next game; otherwise, they will not be permitted on the bench.”

In another development, the Oyo State Football Association (OYSFA) has implemented a one-year ban on Yoruba sports caster Shola Ayegbajeje for making unfounded allegations regarding match-fixing against the Shooting Stars management and players.

The OYSFA confirmed this sanction through a letter signed by Secretary Kehinde Ojelowo following a disciplinary hearing held at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex in Ibadan.

Ayegbajeje ultimately admitted that his reports were false, attributing his actions to emotional distress stemming from the team’s recent poor performance.

The OYSFA has mandated that he issue an apology to the Shooting Stars management and submit an undertaking to refrain from activities that could harm the integrity of the sport.

Meanwhile, Remo Stars head coach Daniel Ogunmodede has shared his thoughts on the team’s historic victory in the NPFL, calling it the culmination of years of dedicated effort and teamwork.

He expressed immense satisfaction with their achievement, framing it as a well-deserved reward for their persistence and commitment.

“This triumph reflects our hard work and the patience we’ve maintained over the years. I’m grateful that it came at the right time,” Ogunmodede told Eagle 7 Sports Radio.

He highlighted the collaborative spirit of the club, crediting everyone involved—from management to fans—for contributing to their success.

Ogunmodede noted the pride that this title brings not just to the club but also to the local community of Ikenne and Ogun State.

As they prepare for future challenges, including potential continental competitions, he remains focused on the remaining league matches, emphasizing, “I want to concentrate on our performance first before discussing our prospects on the continental stage.”