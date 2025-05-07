‘Nobody Is Interested In Coalition Talks, It Is Political Hallucination’ – Presidency

The Presidency has described the speculations about a surging political coalition to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s administration in 2027 as a political hallucination.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, in a post via his X handle on Wednesday, stated that political figures are uninterested in any such alliance.

He pointed out that both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum and the party’s National Working Committee have publicly declared their non-involvement in any coalition talks.

Bwala stated that the Labour Party (LP) and its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have also recently distanced themselves from any coalition.

Tinubu’s aide further highlighted the growing strength of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that the party has been attracting key opposition figures, including high-profile defectors.

He wrote, “To say a political coalition is surging when in fact no one is interested in it is a political hallucination.

“The Governors forum of PDP said they are not interested, The NWC of PDP said same. Peter Obi recently said he is not in any coalition talks, Labour Party people said they are not interested.

“Meanwhile in contrast the party surging is APC; receiving defectors left, right and centre including a former vice presidential candidate of PDP in the 2023 elections. It is not a coalition, but hallucination.”