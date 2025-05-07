Nasty Blaq Opens Up On Romantic Relationship With Davido’s Cousin, Adenike Adeleke

Nigerian skit maker, Asibi Emmanuel Ezechukwu, popularly known as Nasty Blaq, has clarified his relationship with the cousin of Nigerian singer, Davido, Adenike Adeleke, also known as Nikos Living.

Naija News reports that Nasty Blaq, in a post via X, dismissed rumours of dating Nikos after they were spotted hanging out recently.

The skit maker clarified that their relationship is strictly platonic, adding that his partner, Esther, is the love of his life.

He wrote, “The Loml is Esther. I and Nikos are just very good friends. Bloggers please stop the agenda ‍♂️”

Recall that Nikos sparked dating rumours with Nigerian singer, Young John, last year after they were spotted hanging out together on several occasions.

She also joined the singer on stage to dance with him during one of his concerts.

However, the duo did not confirm or deny the speculations about the relationship.

Meanwhile, Davido has stated that his success in his music career is not tied to any individual.

Reflecting on the success of his career, Davido proudly stated that he built his career from the ground up, unlike many of his peers who had musical godfathers, such as record label executives, at the start of their journey.

He nonetheless acknowledged that his success was due in part to God, quality music, and the unwavering support of his fans.

Speaking via X, he wrote, “No co-sign, built from the ground up! Just God, good music and the best fans! Appreciate you guys fr [for real]!”