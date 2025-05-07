Mikel Arteta Hopes Arsenal Are In “Right Moment” Against PSG Tonight

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed his belief that his team is on the brink of achieving success as they prepare for their crucial Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Addressing reporters ahead of the match, Mikel Arteta reflected on the challenges his team has faced in pursuing major trophies, emphasizing the importance of timing and positioning in competitive football.

Recognizing Liverpool’s impressive season as Premier League champions, currently 15 points ahead of Arsenal, Arteta pointed out that his team’s performance in the past two seasons would have secured them the title on those occasions.

“With the points we accumulated over the last two seasons, we could have claimed two Premier League titles,” he noted.

Arteta remains hopeful that his team will be “in the right moment in the right place” as they face PSG, aiming to turn around a 1-0 deficit and secure a spot in the final.

In terms of officiating, Felix Zwayer will take charge of the match at Parc des Princes.

Despite his past, which includes a six-month ban for match-fixing as a linesman in 2005, Zwayer has since rebuilt his career and has been officiating in the Bundesliga since 2009.

Note that the UEFA Champions League semi-finals second-leg between PSG and Arsenal will kick off at 8 p.m. tonight, May 7.