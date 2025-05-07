Lamine Yamal Speaks After Inter Milan Kicked Barcelona Out Of Champions League

Spanish youngster and Barcelona winger, Lamine Yamal, has vowed that he and his teammates will continue to strive for victory until they secure the UEFA Champions League trophy for the Blaugrana.

Naija News reports that Yamal made this commitment after Barcelona’s elimination from the Champions League by Inter Milan in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

The match concluded in a 3-3 draw after 90 minutes, with goals from Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu, Eric Garcia, Dani Olmo, Raphinha, and Francesco Acerbi.

However, Davide Fratessi scored in extra time, leading Inter Milan to a 7-6 aggregate victory and a place in the Champions League final.

Inter Milan will compete against either Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) or Arsenal in the final later this month.

In his post-match interview, Yamal stated, as reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘We gave it our all — this year it couldn’t be, but we will return, have no doubt about it.’

“Culers, we won’t stop until we put this club where it belongs: at the very top. I will keep my promise and bring it to Barcelona; we won’t stop until we achieve it.

“But Sunday is another final, and we all need to be together. Visca el Barça!”

Naija News reports that PSG will host Arsenal today, Wednesday, May 7.