Lagos LG Chairman, Alabi Slumps While Addressing Crowd At APC Stakeholders’ Meeting

The Chairman of Bariga Local Government, Kolade Alabi, reportedly collapsed while addressing a crowd at the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting held at the party’s Secretariat on Acme Road, Lagos.

Naija News learnt that the incident, which happened around 12:10 p.m., on Wednesday, caused a stir among attendees, prompting swift intervention.

Alabi, the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), was quickly revived and rushed to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

According to Vanguard, party members expressed relief at his prompt recovery and wished him a speedy return to good health.

In other news, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, May 2, inaugurated two significant judicial infrastructure projects, which include the Deputy Sheriff Warehouse located in Majidun, Ikorodu, and a 34-unit residential complex featuring three-bedroom apartments for magistrates and legal officers in Ketu.

This housing facility, reportedly the first of its kind in Nigeria, is part of the governor’s comprehensive strategy to enhance judicial members’ working and living conditions.

During the inauguration, Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s dedication to improving judicial officers’ welfare and reinforcing the state’s rule of law.

He characterised these initiatives as a testament to his administration’s commitment to judicial reform and infrastructure advancement.