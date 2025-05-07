Kidnapped PDP Chair In Edo, 36 Others Regain Freedom

The Edo State command of the Nigeria Police Force has announced the successful rescue of 37 individuals who were kidnapped, including the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Esan West Local Government Area.

Speaking during a press conference in Benin, the state capital on Wednesday, May 7, the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, said the individuals were rescued following a series of operations conducted throughout the state.

Agbonika, who highlighted his accomplishments within the first 30 days of his tenure in Edo, stated that the victims were freed without any ransom being paid, thanks to well-coordinated, intelligence-driven operations.

Agbonika further revealed that the PDP chairman, who was taken hostage on April 15 while tending to his farm in Emu Forest, was rescued on May 7 after extensive efforts by the police and collaborating security forces.

”These 37 rescues are a direct result of collaborative bush-combing operations involving the military, Air Force, civil defence, local hunters, and vigilantes,” Agbonika said.

The police chief reported that during his initial 30 days in office, the department successfully recovered 25 firearms, which included two AK-47 rifles, and apprehended 12 individuals suspected of kidnapping, along with 95 robbery suspects.

Additionally, he noted the recovery of 165 rounds of live ammunition, a Mercedes-Benz GLK 300, a Toyota Hilux truck, a Toyota Highlander, several motorcycles, and N115,000 in cash.

The commissioner highlighted that engaging with the community and collaborating with stakeholders is essential to the command’s strategy for tackling insecurity.

Regarding the tensions between farmers and herders in certain areas of the state, Agbonika acknowledged the situation’s sensitivity but deemed it manageable, emphasising the importance of intentional efforts to restore trust between the two groups.

”We are reforming the vigilante structure to ensure that local security outfits operate only within their communities and with proper oversight,” he said.

Agbonika also warned against the unlawful possession of firearms, stating that all unauthorised weapons would be seized, irrespective of the status of the individual carrying them.

He praised the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and Governor Monday Okpebholo for their ongoing support, assuring the community that the command would persist in its efforts until all criminal organisations in Edo are dismantled.