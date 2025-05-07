It Is Laughable To Say There Is Progress In Nigeria Today – Ologbondiyan Knocks Tinubu’s Govt

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has stated that claims of progress under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is laughable.

He said this on Wednesday during an appearance on Channels Television while reacting to recent defections to the APC.

Ologbondiyan added that the APC has created a politically divisive environment, particularly under the current administration.

He said, “It is unfortunate that anyone would look at Nigeria today and say there is progressive governance; it’s laughable. What is happening in Edo is dramcomical.

“The Tinubu administration has shown a disturbing level of political fluidity and division. We are witnessing a deeply divisive political system, where parties now brazenly claim exclusive ownership of political space—raising the question, what happens if the opposition begins.”

The ex-spokesperson highlighted the growing national discontent, saying many Nigerians are simply enduring the current state of affairs while looking ahead to the next election.

“If you test the mood of the nation, Nigerians are just waiting for 2027. Some have even described the President as an OTP—One-Term President. In 2027, we must ensure elections are free of glitches, which doesn’t determine who the president will be,” he added.

Speaking further, he expressed deep concern over the internal state of his party, stating that the PDP cannot move forward under the current acting chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum.

“I will not shy away from the fact that there is turbulence in the PDP. As long as Ambassador Umar Damagum remains the acting chairman, the party will go nowhere,” he declared.