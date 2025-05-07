IOM, NiDCOM Partner To Enhance Safe Migration

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) have deepened their collaboration to enhance safe, orderly, and regular migration while strengthening diaspora engagement strategies.

Naija News reports that IOM’s Chief of Mission in Nigeria, Dimanche Sharon, expressed the benefits of safe migration during a familiarisation visit to the Chairman of NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The IOM Chief commended NiDCOM’s strides in diaspora engagement and migration management, describing Nigeria’s efforts as exemplary on the continent.

“Migration, when well-managed, is a powerful catalyst for sustainable development. We recognise the value of the Nigerian diaspora and their outstanding contributions, particularly through remittances which are the highest in sub-Saharan Africa,” she said.

Sharon also emphasised IOM’s readiness to collaborate more strategically with NiDCOM in areas that will add value to the efforts of the Government and deliver on the shared promise of safe migration.

She added that in 2022, Nigeria received $20.1 billion in diaspora remittances, accounting for 38 per cent of Sub-Saharan Africa’s total, underscoring the diaspora’s vital role in national development.

IOM and NiDCOM have been engaged in the safe return and reintegration of Nigerians stranded abroad, especially during humanitarian crises.

Responding, Dabiri-Erewa appreciated the visit and reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to working with IOM to deepen existing relationships.

The NiDCOM Boss highlighted key areas of interest that require urgent attention and collaboration, including:

“The review and implementation of Nigeria’s Diaspora Policy, capacity development and training opportunities for NiDCOM staff, study tours to enhance institutional learning and exchange, Joint awareness campaigns on the risks and dangers of irregular migration and keep up with the Standing Committee on Diaspora Matters.”

Dabiri-Erewa emphasised that migration must be approached as a developmental issue and expressed optimism that the partnership with IOM would continue to yield impactful results for Nigerians at home and abroad.