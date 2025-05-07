Inter Milan Vs Barcelona Joins List of Highest-Scoring UCL Knockout Matches – See Others

Inter Milan Vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League semi-final tie in the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League campaign has joined the list of highest-scoring knockout ties in the competition’s history.

On Tuesday night, May 6, Inter Milan edged out Barcelona in a dramatic 7–6 aggregate victory, following a thrilling 4–3 extra-time win at the iconic San Siro.

With the first leg ending 3–3 at Camp Nou, the second leg provided another spectacle, culminating in Francesco Acerbi’s stoppage-time equalizer that forced the game into extra time.

Substitute Davide Frattesi then emerged as the hero, netting the decisive goal that sealed Inter’s spot in the final and sent the home fans into wild celebrations.

Barcelona, who came into the second leg with renewed optimism, were left heartbroken after falling short despite scoring six goals across the two legs.

The 13-goal tie now stands shoulder to shoulder with two other historic Champions League clashes — Liverpool vs. Roma (2017-2018) and Bayern Munich vs. Sporting CP (2008-2009) — all of which hold the joint record for the most goals scored in a knockout round.

According to a freshly updated list shared by UEFA earlier today, May 7, here are the highest-scoring knockout matches in UCL history:

Most Goals in a Champions League Knockout Tie (13 goals)

Inter Milan 7–6 Barcelona (2024-2025 Semi-finals)

Liverpool 7–6 Roma (2017-2018 Semi-finals)

Bayern Munich 12–1 Sporting CP (2008-2009 Round of 16)

Other High-Scoring Knockout Ties (12 Goals)

Lyon 10–2 Werder Bremen (2004-2005)

Chelsea 7–5 Liverpool (2008-2009)

Barcelona 10–2 Bayer Leverkusen (2011-2012)

Monaco 6–6 Manchester City (2016-2017)

(Monaco advanced on away goals)

Arsenal 2–10 Bayern Munich (2016-2017)

Man City 10–2 Schalke (2018-2019)

Atalanta 8–4 Valencia (2019-2020)

Arsenal 9–3 PSV (2024-2025)

11-Goal Ties:

Real Madrid 6–5 Manchester United (2002-2003)

Chelsea 6–5 Bayern Munich (2004-2005)

Manchester United 8–3 Roma (2006-2007)

Real Madrid 9–2 Schalke (2013-2014)

Bayern Munich 7–4 Porto (2014-2015)

Barcelona 6–5 PSG (2016-2017)

Real Madrid 6–5 Manchester City (2021-2022)