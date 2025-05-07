ICPC Petitioned To Probe ₦6 Billion Police Uniform Contract

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), seeking complete transparency regarding the procurement details of the contentious ₦6 billion police uniforms contract, which has been awarded allegedly under dubious circumstances.

In a statement made in Abuja on Tuesday, the executive director of Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA), Ezenwa Nwagwu, indicated that this FOI request follows numerous reports suggesting financial misconduct in the awarding and implementation of the contract.

He noted that these reports allege that the contract was divided into 66 smaller contracts, each valued at less than ₦100 million, to circumvent procurement regulations, all of which were granted to a single entity, Messrs Crown Natures Nigeria Plc.

Furthermore, he mentioned that a petition has been filed with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to initiate a comprehensive and independent investigation into these allegations.

“As responsible civil society actors, we are not here to make accusations but to raise critical questions in the public interest—questions that demand thoughtful and transparent answers,” he said.

“Not only to uphold institutional integrity but to restore public confidence in our policing system.

“Reports circulating on social media that over ₦234 billion may have been mismanaged under the current administration of the Police Force call for serious concern and deserve a transparent and detailed response or explanation.

“For instance, we expect an explanation to report alleging a ₦6 billion contract for police uniforms was split into 66 smaller contracts—each just under the procurement threshold—despite a prior budgetary allocation for the same purpose?

“Could it be true that on January 16, 2024, through internal memo CQ 6000/DLS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.83/946, IGP Egbetokun reportedly approved the award of a ₦6 billion contract for the supply of police uniforms, an amount well beyond his approval threshold.”

Nwagwu noted that the civil society groups are questioning the rationale behind the alleged contract-splitting, especially given that the 2024 federal budget already allocated ₦7.34 billion to procure police uniforms.

“Was due process followed in the reported sale and ceding of critical police barracks and assets, allegedly to individuals with personal ties to senior police leadership?” he asked.

“We believe this is a necessary step to support reform, not to cast blame.”

“We reaffirm our belief that reform and accountability must go hand-in-hand. Nigeria deserves a police force that is not only well-equipped but also beyond reproach in its use of public funds,” Nwagwu further stated.

He said accountability is essential to build public trust, enhance efficiency, and deliver the security that Nigerians “desperately” need.