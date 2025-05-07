I Have The Capacity To Be President – Gov Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has said he remains a qualified candidate for the position of president of Nigeria.

Governor Makinde, however, said no one should set a political agenda for him. According to him, his desire when he entered politics was to be a senator, but he found himself in a governorship position.

Naija News reports that Makinde stated that addressing challenges facing Nigerians should be the concern of all political leaders and not 2027 election.

Speaking with the Nation, he stressed that focus should be on addressing the hunger citizens face and not making life comfortable only for “a gang in Lagos“.

“We have to look at Nigerians first of all and ask what they are going through. Are they happy? Are we just playing politics? Have we reduced hunger in the land? Are people angry? What exactly should we be looking at? Those issues must be at the front burner in arriving at any decision. Politics, governance and all these things are not the end in themselves. The end is to ask if we’re able to make the lives of our people better and not just a section of the country; not just for, I’m sorry to say, a gang in Lagos. It must be for the generality of the country.

“I mentioned it severally that nobody will set an agenda for me, I will set an agenda for myself. Right now, I am focusing on the people of Oyo State and the task they’ve given to me. I’m not distracted. We will do things the right way. We will stay focused to ensure we deliver governance. If I want to contest, I will come out at the appropriate time.

“I have the capacity to occupy the highest office in this land. But, where we are is to fix our party. I’d my political journey ends right here, I am happy. When I joined politics in 2007, I wanted to go to the senate. But, now I’ve achieved more than that. And I cherish the opportunity the people gave to me to make my difference,” he said about his presidential ambition.