I Have Been Hurt, But Never Heartbroken – Simi

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi has stated that she has never truly experienced heartbreak.

Simi explained that she has felt emotional pain in the past, but has always had the ability to walk away from unfavourable situations.

The mother of one disclosed this in a recent interview with VJ Adams. She explained that she prioritises her emotional well-being by cutting ties with people or circumstances that make her feel unsafe or unhappy.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been heartbroken, but I’ve been hurt before. I don’t have any memory of being heartbroken, but I’ve probably broken someone’s heart though,” she said.

She added that while anyone is capable of hurting others, she protects herself by keeping a healthy distance from potentially harmful situations.

“I’m the type of person who used to say that I never wanted someone to date me to that I don’t feel bad or because they pity me. Let me feel bad, then I’d get over it. It’s the same way I used to operate; if I felt like something wasn’t working, I’d walk away from it.

“I’ve not been heartbroken before because if I feel like something isn’t good for me, the way my brain is wired is to walk away from it”, she said.

She noted that this approach isn’t limited to romantic relationships but also applies to friendships and other relationships.

Simi said: “This isn’t even only for relationships. If I have friends that make me feel unsafe, I’m ready to cut it off because I have anxiety.”