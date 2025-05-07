House Of Reps Calls For Subsidy On Cancer Treatment, Medications

The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to subsidise cancer medications and treatments to ease the financial burden on patients.

Naija News reports that the resolution, which was passed during plenary on Wednesday, also urged the government to provide free cancer screenings and increase the number of cancer treatment centres and radiotherapy machines across the country.

The motion, which was adopted by the lawmakers, was sponsored by Aderemi Oseni, a lawmaker representing Oyo State.

Speaking during the debate, Oseni emphasised that cancer has become a major public health challenge in Nigeria, affecting both the rich and the poor. He cited the high cost of treatment as a significant barrier for many patients seeking care.

Oseni explained, “Cancer is a significant public health challenge in Nigeria, with many patients unable to afford treatment due to the high cost.”

He also referred to a report from the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, who revealed in February that at least 40 people are diagnosed with cancer globally every minute.

Oseni went on to highlight the alarming rise of cancer cases in Nigeria, stating that in 2020, approximately 125,000 people were diagnosed with cancer. He noted that breast, prostate, and cervical cancers were the most commonly diagnosed types in the country.

“Costs of cancer treatment vary from tens of millions of naira to hundreds of thousands of dollars per year, depending on the type of cancer, stage of the disease, treatment methods, location, and individual health history,” Oseni said.

He added that the expensive cost of cancer care, combined with a shortage of radiation therapy machines, often makes the disease feel like an illness for the wealthy or a death sentence.

Oseni pointed out that cancer patients often face financial difficulties due to the complex and costly supply chain for cancer medications, as well as the limited availability of treatment facilities.

“The rising burden of cancer is causing a shortage of funding for cancer control services, with public financing being considered the most appropriate, sustainable, and equitable solution,” he said.

The lawmaker called for urgent government intervention to subsidize cancer treatment and drugs, particularly for indigent patients who are unable to afford care.

“The government must intervene urgently to subsidise cancer treatment and drugs for indigent patients in Nigeria,” Oseni stressed.

The motion was put to a voice vote by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and was overwhelmingly adopted by the members.