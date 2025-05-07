Hotels To Provide Details Of Guests To Authorities As Edo Govt Enact Anti-Cultism Law

The Government of Edo State, led by Governor Monday Okpebholo, has implemented a new statute to dismantle secret cults and their networks throughout the state.

Naija News reports that the development was confirmed in a communique issued on Wednesday, May 7, by the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor, Fred Itua.

The Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Law, 2025, which took effect on January 24, 2025, signifies a significant legislative advancement in the battle against criminal fraternities.

This law supersedes the previous 2018 legislation and introduces more severe penalties, expanded definitions, and accountability measures intended to eradicate cultism not only from higher education institutions but also from communities, traditional structures, public offices, and the hospitality sector.

Under this new statute, all cult groups—regardless of whether they are known, emerging, or operating under aliases—are entirely prohibited. The law acknowledges that cults frequently alter their names and strategies, thus providing a broad definition of cultism to encompass any group that functions in secrecy or advocates violence.

The penalty for membership in such a group, whether armed or unarmed, is life imprisonment or a minimum of twenty-one years in prison. However, the enforcement extends beyond mere membership.

The law also criminalises any form of sponsorship or support. Individuals who finance, provide shelter for, or assist cult groups in any capacity face the same penalties as active members.

Naija News reports that this includes traditional leaders, school administrators, civil servants, and even security personnel who facilitate or support cult activities. Offenders not only risk incarceration but also face dismissal or dethronement, underscoring that no status will exempt anyone from the law’s consequences.

The private sector is also implicated. Property owners who permit cult meetings on their premises, whether knowingly or unknowingly, face a minimum of ten years in prison and potential demolition of their property. Hotels, bars, and nightclubs are now subject to stricter regulatory oversight.

According to the law, establishments that allow cult-related meetings or violent gatherings face up to twenty years in prison and the risk of forfeiture or demolition of their premises.

Hotels, Guesthouses In Edo To Provide Monthly List Of Guests To Authorities

In an effort to enhance oversight, the legislation now requires all hospitality establishments to register with the Ministry of Commerce and Tourism within a three-month grace period.

Non-compliance will incur monthly penalties starting at ₦100,000, escalating to ₦1 million every six months, with potential closure orders for those who remain unregistered for over a year.

Furthermore, all hotels and guesthouses are obligated to provide a monthly list of guests to the relevant authorities, thereby increasing monitoring to assist in tracking cult activities.

Regarding violence and the possession of weapons, the law is unequivocal. Displaying dangerous weapons with the intent to intimidate carries a ten-year prison sentence. The possession or conspiracy to acquire such weapons in proximity to schools or public institutions is subject to a minimum sentence of five years. In cases where cult confrontations lead to injury, a twenty-one-year sentence is imposed; if a fatality occurs, the perpetrator faces capital punishment.

Lawmakers in Edo State have characterised this legislation as a crucial measure in response to a worsening security climate.

In recent years, there has been a surge in cult-related homicides, particularly among youth in urban and semi-urban areas. Communities have been engulfed in fear due to territorial disputes and retaliatory violence between rival factions.

Naija News reports that with the enactment of this law, the Edo State Government has firmly declared that cultism, in any guise, will no longer be tolerated.

The law assigns accountability to all parties involved—educational institutions, traditional authorities, hospitality sectors, parents, and law enforcement agencies—to maintain the principles of peace and security.

Already, enforcement agencies have been directed to begin immediate implementation. Awareness campaigns are ongoing to educate the public on the provisions of the law, while community leaders are being urged to cooperate with authorities to fish out offenders.

As Edo moves to rid itself of the scourge of cultism, the success of the new law will depend not only on legislation but also on consistent enforcement and community participation. This legal reform is a bold declaration that the lives of Edo youths matter—and that the era of violence, fear, and impunity must come to an end.