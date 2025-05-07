Hansi Flick Unhappy Over Officiating In Inter Milan Vs Barcelona UCL Clash

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick believes unfavourable officiating contributed to his team’s 4-3 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan on Tuesday, May 6.

Hansi Flick and his boys went into the second leg of the Champions League semi-final tie at San Siro after recording a 3-3 draw in the first leg. Unfortunately for them, the Spanish La Liga table-toppers succumbed to Inter’s pressure as they were knocked out of the competition 7-6 on aggregate.

Flick expressed his unhappiness about the officiating by Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, noting that he believed the 50/50 decisions favored Inter Milan throughout the encounter at San Siro.

“In the second half, we played very well, and while I prefer not to focus too much on the referee, it was evident that most of those tight calls went their way,” coach Flick told reporters after the game.

The match was thrilling, with goals from Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu, Eric Garcia, Dani Olmo, Raphinha, and Francesco Acerbi resulting in a 3-3 draw after regulation time.

However, Inter Milan sealed their victory with a goal from Davide Fratessi early in the first half of extra time, allowing them to advance to the Champions League final where they will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal.

Flick acknowledged the effort and determination displayed by his team, saying, “I am very disappointed with the outcome, but not with our performance. The players gave their all.”

He praised Inter Milan for their solid defensive efforts and highlighted their strong attacking abilities. “They are a very good team with impressive defensive skills and a talented striker,” he added.

Looking ahead, Flick remains optimistic about the future. “Although we are out of this year’s competition, we will regroup and aim to make our fans and the entire club proud next season,” he noted.

Barcelona’s next challenge will be against arch-rivals Real Madrid in the LaLiga El Clasico on Sunday.