Governors Want To Save PDP – Gov Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum is committed to saving the party from collapse.

Naija News reports that Governor Makinde said all the decisions taken at the Forum’s last meeting in Ibadan were in the best interest of the party.

In an interview with the Nation, Makinde said the governors’ last meeting, the party’s National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) were invited and were aware of their decisions.

“We didn’t just meet as PDP Governors’ Forum, we invited the managers of the party. The acting national chairman, national legal adviser and the national organizing secretary were there with us. Other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) were waiting around the venue of the meeting just in case there would be any need for them. The meeting was to tackle headlong the challenges within our party, and I’m quite glad we were able to make some decisions,” he said.

Makinde stated that the governors’ first assignment was to put the party in order. He said the party has crises and it should be addressed before any other decision.

“As a party, our first assignment is to put the party on a good pedestal. Before you go out and talk to other people, our house must be in order. That is where we are right now,” he said.