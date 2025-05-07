Governor Alia Alleges Plot To Destabilize Benue, Remove Him

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has accused certain individuals of masterminding a plot to destabilize the state in order to remove him from office.

The governor made the allegation during a press briefing in Makurdi, which was addressed by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, on Wednesday.

Governor Alia claimed that part of the plot involves an orchestrated campaign of misinformation and the sponsorship of protests to discredit his administration.

He emphasised that these demonstrations were not genuine expressions of public dissatisfaction but rather attempts by disgruntled elements to settle personal scores and advance a malicious agenda.

“These demonstrations are not organic expressions of public sentiment but rather, calculated attempts by disgruntled elements to settle personal scores and advance a malicious agenda,” Governor Alia said.

He added that these individuals were driven by a desire to paint Benue in the worst possible light and believed they could manipulate President Bola Tinubu into declaring a state of emergency in the state.

Governor Alia described the actions of these elements as a misguided effort to create an atmosphere of chaos and instability. According to him, their ultimate goal was to exploit this situation for personal gain, while resisting positive changes in the state.

“Their ultimate goal, it seems, is to create an environment of chaos and instability, allowing them to exploit the situation for their own selfish gain,” he stated.

In addition to the protests, Governor Alia expressed concern over the misuse of the legal profession in this destabilisation plot. He cited incidents where ex-convicts were paraded at press conferences, individuals masqueraded as lawyers, and unregistered organizations submitted false petitions to the National Assembly.

He called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to take swift action against these instances of impersonation and professional misconduct.

“These actions not only undermine the integrity of the legal profession but also demonstrate the depths to which these individuals are willing to sink in their pursuit of personal vendettas,” Governor Alia said, urging the NBA to act decisively.

Despite the attempts to destabilize the state, Governor Alia assured the public that Benue remains safe and secure. He emphasized that all branches of government were functioning smoothly, with legislative business proceeding without disruption.

“Benue State is safe and secure. All the arms of government are functioning smoothly, and the legislative business is proceeding seamlessly,” he said.

Governor Alia reaffirmed his commitment to tackling insecurity in the state, particularly in curtailing the activities of armed herders and protecting communities. His administration, he said, was actively working to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.

“Governor Alia is taking proactive steps to curtail the activities of armed herders and protect our communities,” the Chief Press Secretary added.