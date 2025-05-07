Gov Zulum Bans Sale Of Alcoholic Drinks In Borno

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has prohibited the sale of alcoholic drinks within the state.

This decision was announced on Tuesday during the inauguration of a newly formed committee aimed at addressing the issues of illegal hotels, brothels, shanties, and criminal hideouts, as well as combating antisocial behaviors, at the government house in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Naija News understands that Zulum has also restructured and empowered the committee to eliminate all forms of criminal activities and social vices in Maiduguri and its surrounding areas.

The governor indicated that the prohibition on the sale and consumption of alcohol is a response to the increasing incidents of violence among rival factions, cult activities, prostitution, drug abuse, thuggery, and theft, which have resulted in loss of life and property.

Additionally, Governor Zulum has included military, police, civil defense, and various other security agencies, including the civilian JTF, in the committee to ensure a comprehensive strategy.

He further noted that both former and current members of the Nigerian security forces have significantly contributed to the civilian population’s engagement in criminality, radicalism, prostitution, and other vices, exacerbating the threat of terrorism in the state.

“I am happy to know that army officers are here, especially the military, police, and others are here because most of these activities were committed by whom? Some of them are dismissed army officers, dismissed security officers, current army officers, men and officers, including civilians.

“So, there should be no sacred cow in this matter if we want the Maiduguri metropolis and indeed the state to get rid of insurgency, terrorism and other sorts of criminalities,” Zulum said.