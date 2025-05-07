Goodluck Jonathan Speaks On Attempt To Create One-Party State

A former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has raised concerns about the potential dangers of creating a one-party state, urging that any country considering such a system must approach it with careful planning, foresight, and clear objectives.

Naija News reports that Jonathan made the remarks on Wednesday in Abuja while paying tribute to the late elder statesman, Edwin Clark, during a memorial lecture and day of tribute.

Speaking at the event, Jonathan warned that any attempt to impose a one-party state through political maneuvers designed solely to serve personal ambitions would be harmful to the nation.

He emphasised that such efforts could lead to instability and hinder national progress.

In his tribute to Pa Edwin Clark, Jonathan called for the establishment of an annual memorial lecture in his honour. He urged Clark’s family to continue advancing the late elder statesman’s ideals of a united, fair, and prosperous Nigeria.

Jonathan highlighted that Clark’s work was rooted in promoting national unity and equity, values that should continue to be pursued in his memory.

On his part, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, expressed disappointment over the state of the nation, lamenting that the sacrifices made by past heroes like Pa Edwin Clark had not borne fruit.

Obi highlighted the persistent poverty in rural areas, rising insecurity, and the increasing cost of living as indicators of the failure to capitalise on the work and sacrifices of past leaders.

He stressed that the labour of these heroes was in danger of being rendered meaningless if the nation did not address these pressing issues.

The chairman of the occasion, former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, reiterated the importance of national unity in ensuring the progress of Nigeria.

He emphasised that the nation could only move forward if the national interest took precedence over personal interests. Gowon’s comments reflected the collective desire to maintain a strong and indivisible Nigeria.