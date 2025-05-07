FG Sets Up Committee To Reform NYSC, NCE Holders To Serve

The Federal Government has inaugurated a reform committee to initiate a comprehensive overhaul of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Naija News reports that the Minister of Youths Development, Ayodele Olawande, said the reform is aimed at strengthening the scheme’s structure, relevance, and impact.

Olawande stated that the reform would align the scheme more closely with national development goals and the evolving needs of Nigerian youths.

The inauguration ceremony which was held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, was attended by key stakeholders from government, civil society, and the private sector.

In his address, the Minister emphasized the vital role the NYSC has played in fostering national unity and youth development since its inception in 1973.

Olawande noted, however, that the time has come to reassess and modernize the scheme to reflect contemporary realities and challenges.

“The issue of safety of corps members, infrastructural deficits, and the broader question about the relevance of the scheme in an increasingly dynamic socio-economic landscape are some of the challenges faced. But these also present opportunities that demand urgent, visionary, and determined action,” he said.

The Committee’s term of reference include: Reviewing all existing policy documents, reports, and legal frameworks guiding NYSC operations; Engaging with stakeholders nationwide through consultations and public forums; Recommending legal, policy, and institutional reforms to the NYSC Act and its operational guidelines; Proposing a framework for improved funding, monitoring, and evaluation; Submitting a comprehensive report to the Minister of Youth Development within the agreed timeframe.

Also present at the event, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, proposed the introduction of a Teachers’ Corps and Medical Corps for NCE-certified graduates and healthcare professionals, respectively, particularly those willing to serve in rural areas for a two-year (optional) period.

He explained that the Teachers’ Corps would help bridge educational gaps and provide a pathway to government employment, while the Medical Corps would bolster healthcare delivery in underserved communities, addressing critical issues such as maternal and child health.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, underscored the importance of restructuring technical and vocational skills training to align with students’ academic development. She emphasized that such alignment would empower youth to make meaningful, long-term contributions to their communities and the nation at large.