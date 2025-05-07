Ex-Super Eagles Coach, Jose Peseiro, Loses Job In Egypt

Egyptian football giants, Zamalek have announced the termination of their contract with former Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro.

Zamalek confirmed the dismissal of Jose Peseiro earlier today, May 7, following the club’s disappointing 2-2 draw against National Bank.

Peseiro, who joined Zamalek in February under a two-year contract, leaves the club just months after its unexpected exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Portuguese tactician faced intense scrutiny following the team’s elimination, where they were knocked out by South Africa’s Stellenbosch FC after a narrow 1-0 aggregate defeat.

In an official statement released on the club’s website, Zamalek expressed their appreciation for Peseiro’s contributions, stating, “Zamalek and Jose Peseiro agree to end the relationship by mutual consent. We wish him the best in future endeavors.”

Peseiro’s short tenure was marked by high expectations, and his exit is a part of Zamalek’s ongoing struggle to reclaim their status in Egyptian football.

In transfer news, Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor are preparing an enticing €10 million bid for Nantes winger Moses Simon.

The Nigerian international, known for his explosive pace and skill on the ball, has garnered attention following a standout season, tallying seven goals and providing nine assists in 30 league appearances for Nantes.

Simon, who is 29 years old, has just one year left on his contract with the Ligue 1 club and is reportedly looking for a new challenge after five years with Nantes.

Turkish news outlet Fanatik indicates that Trabzonspor are highly motivated to secure Simon’s services for the 2025-2026 season.

However, the transfer race is heating up, as they face competition from Premier League club Everton, who are also keen to add the talented winger to their squad.