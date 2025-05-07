Emir Confirms Death Of Army Captain, Soldier In Fresh Borno Attack, Urges FG To Tackle Renewed Boko Haram Threats

The Emir of Gwoza, His Royal Highness Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta, has confirmed a deadly midnight attack in Izge, a community within Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, resulting in the deaths of a military captain and a private soldier.

Naija News gathered that the tragic incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Wednesday when insurgents believed to be Boko Haram fighters stormed the village. In the ensuing confrontation, three of the terrorists were neutralised.

Security forces also recovered several items belonging to the attackers, including motorcycles, bicycles, an operational vehicle, and a high-grade firearm.

Speaking to Vanguard on Wednesday morning, the monarch commended the collective bravery of the Nigerian military, Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), local hunters, vigilantes, and community members for their swift and courageous response to the incursion.

“My people in Izge community came under Boko Haram invasion today at about 1 am. Unfortunately, a captain and a soldier paid the supreme price. But in a brave and swift reaction from the military, men of the Civilian Joint Task Force, local hunters, vigilantes and the resilient community, the attack was repelled with the killing of three terrorists,” the Emir stated.

He also detailed the aftermath of the assault, noting that several materials were seized from the fleeing insurgents.

“As the community is still trailing the terrorists, over 10 bicycles, motorcycles, one-sized military vehicle and one sophisticated rifle with ammunition were recovered from the terrorists,” he stated.

The Emir expressed admiration for the ongoing commitment of the Borno State Government in supporting security forces and local defence networks.

“Let me commend our military forces, other security agencies, men of CJTF, local hunters and vigilantes and our resilient people for their bravery, because as I speak, many people are still in the bush combing the whereabouts of the fleeing terrorists,” the monarch said.

He added: “Let me equally commend our passionate governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, for his relentless efforts in providing enabling resources to the security agencies and our CJTF members in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists which has brought about relative peace and resettlement of many displaced people back to their ancestral homes.”

As the farming season approaches, the Emir urged the federal government to ramp up its support and equip the armed forces with advanced technology and weaponry.

“I want to equally call on the federal government to equip our security forces with technological warfare/weapons to defeat the remnants of Boko Haram members terrorising our communities almost on a daily basis,” he concluded.