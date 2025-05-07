Donald Trump Tells FIFA To Allow Russia To Feature In 2026 World Cup

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has proposed that reinstating Russia’s participation in the 2026 World Cup could serve as a catalyst for promoting peace and potentially addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Since the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, FIFA and UEFA have prohibited the Russian national football team from competing in international football events.

During Trump’s campaign for a second term in the November 2024 election, he expressed a commitment to bring an end to the war in Ukraine upon resuming office.

Currently, Russia is ineligible for the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.

With qualification processes having started in September 2023 and 45 spots available apart from those reserved for host nations, the situation surrounding the tournament is being closely monitored.

During the first meeting of his administration’s 2026 World Cup task force, Trump shared his perspective that the possibility of Russia’s involvement in the tournament could encourage dialogue and collaboration aimed at resolving the conflict.

In discussions with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, he acknowledged the existing ban while underscoring the paramount importance of pursuing pathways to peace.

Infantino remarked, “They are banned for the time being from playing, but we hope that something happens and peace will happen so that Russia can be readmitted.”

Trump responded: “That’s possible. Hey, that could be a good incentive, right?

“We want to get them to stop. We want them to stop. Five thousand young people a week are being killed – it’s not even believable.”

Furthermore, US Vice President JD Vance emphasized the nation’s eagerness to welcome fans from around the globe for the tournament, while also highlighting the importance of adhering to immigration regulations after the event.

He stated, “We’re excited to host visitors from nearly 100 countries. We want them to come, celebrate, and enjoy the games. However, they will need to return home after their stay.”

The US will play a significant role in hosting the tournament, with 78 out of 104 matches taking place on American soil, including the final.