Claude Makelele Blasts John Terry For Making Chelsea Lose 2008 UCL Trophy

Former Chelsea midfielder, Claude Makelele has criticized Blues legend, John Terry, suggesting that the England international’s actions played a crucial role in Chelsea’s failure to secure the Champions League trophy in 2008.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Claude Makelele reflects on the devastating final against Premier League rivals, Manchester United, where Chelsea was tantalizingly close to winning their first Champions League title.

The match, held in Moscow, concluded in a dramatic 1-1 draw after extra time, leading to a heart-wrenching penalty shootout that ended 6-5 in favor of Manchester United.

During the penalty shootout, Chelsea captain John Terry had the opportunity to seal victory for his team by taking the decisive fifth penalty kick.

However, in a moment that would haunt the club’s history, Terry missed his attempt. This was compounded by Nicolas Anelka’s subsequent miss, resulting in Chelsea’s bitter defeat.

In his remarks about the aftermath of the match, Makelele said: “The dressing room after the game was like fire. There was no happiness whatsoever – it was a sad place to be.”

He went on to explain the breakdown in the team’s strategy leading up to the penalties, stating, “We made a big mistake ahead of the penalties. We had an order that was agreed upon with the players and the manager, but it changed at the last minute.”

Makelele specifically criticized Terry for disregarding the pre-established plan, which had designated Salomon Kalou to take the final penalty kick.

“It was supposed to be Salomon Kalou taking the last penalty, but John took the opportunity off him,” Makelele said.

He added, “I think we lost the competition because football is very harsh sometimes, and if you don’t do things the right way, you get punished.”

Expressing his deep frustration, Makelele reflected on the significance of the missed opportunity, noting that “it was a chance that I knew a lot of the young players wouldn’t get.”

He emphasized the role of leadership, stating, “John had to be the leader and do what was best for the team. He didn’t make sure we won the trophy; he tried to be a hero. If he had recognized that, he could have truly been a hero because he would have lifted the trophy.”