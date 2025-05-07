Nenadi Usman Calls Abure ‘Impostor’, Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum

The Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman, has strongly condemned Julius Abure, describing him as an “impostor” and asserting that he has no legitimate claim to the party’s leadership.

Naija News reports that Usman made the statement during a press conference held in Abuja on Wednesday, where she also revealed that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), under her leadership, has given Abure a 48-hour ultimatum.

She said Abure is to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for his actions and conduct.

The Labour Party NEC has demanded an immediate explanation from Abure regarding his conduct, which has allegedly undermined the party and its leadership.

Usman stated that Abure’s behaviour was inconsistent with the values of the party and expressed disappointment in his actions.

She also urged Abure to focus on addressing serious allegations that have been levied against him, including corruption and forgery, rather than engaging in actions that discredit the party and its members.

To address these allegations, the caretaker committee has set up a disciplinary panel, chaired by Senator Ireti Kingibe, with Peter Ameh serving as secretary.

The panel is tasked with investigating the allegations against Abure and recommending appropriate disciplinary measures.

The committee has summoned Abure to appear before the disciplinary panel to respond to various petitions and charges brought against him.

The caretaker committee also criticised Abure’s alleged hijacking of party structures without following due process, including the failure to conduct ward, local government, state, and zonal congresses ahead of a national convention.

The Nenadi Usman-led team pledged to restore internal democracy, announcing that a timetable for proper congresses and the election of national executives will be released soon.