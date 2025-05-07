BREAKING: Labour Party Suspends Gov Otti, Senators Kingibe, Nwokocha, Others

The Labour Party has taken a decisive step by indefinitely suspending six key figures, including the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, and Senators Darlington Nwokocha and Ireti Kingibe.

Naija News reports that the move comes amid accusations of anti-party behaviour.

Also affected by the suspension are Victor Afam Ogene, Amobi Ogah, and Seyi Sowumi. The party’s National Executive Council (NEC) endorsed the action following recommendations by a disciplinary panel formed earlier this month.

The announcement was contained in an official statement issued Wednesday by the party’s National Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim.

According to the document, the suspension is effective immediately and prohibits the individuals involved from participating in any Labour Party-related activities.

The statement reads: “Recall that last Friday, 2nd of May 2025, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party set up a Five man Disciplinary Committee headed by the Deputy National Chairman, Dr.Ayo Olorunfemi, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, the National Secretary and three others to investigate Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti and any other party members over allegations of anti party activities.

“The Disciplinary Committee has concluded their assignment and has submitted their report to the party leadership. The National Executive of the party met today May 7th, 2025 and after exhaustive deliberation in line with powers donated to it by the Party Constitution has ratified the recommendation as submitted by the Disciplinary Committee.

“Consequent upon that, the following members of the party have been suspended from the party and all its activities, indefinitely and with immediate effect. 1. Dr. Alex Otti; 2. Senator Ireti Kingibe; 3. Senator Darlington Nwokocha; 4. Hon. Victor Afam Ogene; 5. Hon. Amobi Ogah; 6. Hon. Seyi Sowunmi.”

The party also clarified why Nenadi Usman was not among those sanctioned, explaining that she does not hold formal membership with the Labour Party, although she is affiliated with its 2023 presidential campaign.

“We are aware that she is a member of the Obidient Support group that worked and is still working for the party’s 2023 presidential candidate. We will therefore not honour her with any sanction being not a member of the party,” the statement added.

In a further jab, the party accused Usman of lacking the credibility to speak on matters of corruption, referencing alleged dealings with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and ownership of numerous assets.

“She should also tell Nigerians how she acquired her radio station in Kaduna, all her properties all over Nigeria and abroad, her companies in Cameroon, including her plantations. Nenadi Usman lacks the moral capacity to commence any probe or even talk about corruption,” it stated.

Reiterating its political direction, the Labour Party emphasized its independence ahead of the 2027 polls, distancing itself from merger talks or alliances.

“Labour Party intends to prosecute the 2027 general election as stand alone party and no further discussion will be entertained on this matter,” the statement concluded.