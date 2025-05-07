Boko Haram Attacks Forces Army Chief To Relocate To Maiduguri

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyode, has relocated to Maiduguri, Borno State, alongside top military commanders to lead a strategic overhaul of ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.

Naija News reports that the relocation comes amid intensified operations targeting remnants of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin and Sambisa Forest axis, as the military ramps up pressure on insurgent strongholds.

Lt.-Gen. Oluyode has reportedly spent the past three days in the trenches, personally assessing the battlefield and leading a high-powered delegation under Operation Hadin Kai.

A top military source told Zagazola Makama that the Army Chief’s presence is part of efforts to “drive home the urgency of operational recalibration and ensure our troops are adequately supported in all aspects.”

Oluyode’s itinerary includes interactive sessions with frontline commanders, members of the Theatre Command, intelligence units, and components of the Joint Task Force for real-time evaluations and strategy updates.

Closed-door meetings have also been held with tactical field leaders to refine combat strategies and strengthen inter-agency collaboration.

Military sources say the COAS’s presence is already boosting the morale of troops and sending a clear message of commitment to communities in the troubled region.

“The COAS is fully on ground,” the source added. “His leadership from the front is meant to inspire confidence and ensure our men have everything they need to win.”