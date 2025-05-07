Auxiliary: Trial Of Murder Case Involving Ex-Oyo Park Boss Postponed

The hearing in a murder case against a former Chairman of the Park Management System in Oyo State, Mukaila Lamidi, known as Auxiliary was postponed on Wednesday due to the absence of Justice Bayo Taiwo from the Oyo State High Court.

Naija News reports that the case has been rescheduled for June 11 to allow for the adoption of addresses in the trial-within-trial proceedings.

Both the prosecuting counsel, Mr. S. O. Adeoye, who is also the director of public prosecution (DPP), and the defence counsel, Mr. Olalekan Ojo, SAN, were present in court on Wednesday, May 7.

Auxiliary faces a total of 17 charges, which include armed robbery, murder, attempted murder, and illegal possession of firearms, such as AK-47 assault rifles and two SMG rifles with magazines.

These offences are subject to penalties under Section 1(2)(a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, CAP RII, Vol. 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, played a video recording showing the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, issuing inciting directives that the prosecution claimed triggered terrorist activities across the South-East.

Naija News reports that in the video footage presented by the Department of State Services (DSS), Kanu was seen addressing followers from what he described as “the blessed land of Biafra,” announcing the formation of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and warning against “Fulani domination.”

“No Fulani parading as herdsman shall be allowed in our land. If you are an agent of the Fulani, turn your way this evening,” Kanu said in the broadcast.

He also warned political leaders in the South-East to avoid compromise or face consequences.

The prosecution’s second witness, codenamed BBB, testified that Kanu’s speeches led to coordinated attacks on police stations, correctional facilities, and public institutions, resulting in fatalities and property destruction.

The witness, led in evidence by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), told the court that the video and Kanu’s other public broadcasts directly incited IPOB supporters to engage in violent actions.

The court admitted the video clip, stored on a flash drive, along with a certificate of compliance as Exhibits PWA and PW1, respectively, overruling objections from Kanu’s defence team.

Also tendered and admitted as evidence was a letter dated June 17, 2021, from former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), addressed to the DSS. The letter accused Kanu of terrorism, incitement, and ordering violent acts against security operatives.

Justice James Omotoso also admitted a statement dated July 17, 2021, purportedly made by Kanu while in custody, where he declined to make further statements, saying he had already addressed the allegations.

The courtroom session was conducted under tight security, with only accredited lawyers and observers allowed access. The trial is expected to continue with more witnesses from the prosecution in the coming days.