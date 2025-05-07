‘Arrest Abure Immediately For Impersonation’ – Gov Otti Tells IGP, Dismisses Purported Suspension

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to quickly arrest factional National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, for impersonation.

Naija News reports that Otti made this known while dismissing his purported suspension by the Abure-led faction of the LP.

In a statement on Wednesday through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Otti described Abure as a clown in a desperate search for a crown.

According to Governor Otti, Abure’s statement on his suspension is not only a joke taken too far, but an affront to democracy by a group of inconsequential irritants desperate to use his name to advance their self-serving economic agenda.

He urged members of the public to discountenance the purported suspension and continue to see Abure and his co-conspirators as a group of clowns in desperate search of a crown they do not deserve.

The statement read, “The attention of His Excellency the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has been drawn to the news of his purported suspension alongside other eminent leaders of the Labour Party from the Party by the former National Chairman of the Party, Julius Abure.

“The statement by Abure and his gang of comedians is not only a joke taken too far, but an affront on democracy by a group of inconsequential irritants who are desperate to use Governor Otti’s name to advance their self-serving economic agenda.

“For the records, the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court of Nigeria has rightly and unambiguously stated that Julius Abure is no longer the National Chairman of Labour Party. The judgement which is in agreement with the Constitution of Labour Party, and formed the basis for the setting up of the Senator Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee stripped Abure of every authority to parade himself as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

“Just few hours after being summoned by a Committee Set up by the Senator Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee to come and respond to allegations of gross misconduct bordering on financial misappropriation, impersonation and anti Party activities levelled against him, Abure decided to be smart by half by rushing to the press to announce the purported suspension of Governor Otti and other eminent members of the party.

“We enjoin Nigerians to disregard Abure’s laughable statement and continue to see him and his co-conspirators as a group of clowns in desperate search of a crown they do not deserve.

“Finally, we call on the Inspector General of Police to quickly arrest Mr Abure for impersonation, while INEC should ensure full implementation of the Supreme Court judgement as a way of preserving the integrity of the Supreme Court and protecting our democracy.”