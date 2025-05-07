APC Welcomes Edo, Delta Lawmakers Who Dumped PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the defection of all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in Edo and Delta States was a courageous and decisive one.

Naija News reported that Delta PDP lawmakers in the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, during plenary defected to the ruling party.

The lawmakers followed the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to the APC.

Also, Edo State House of Assembly Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, and his colleagues dumped PDP for APC on Tuesday, giving the ruling party full control of the house.

In a statement on Wednesday, APC’s spokesman, Felix Morka, said President Bola Tinubu‘s transformational leadership was responsible for the mass defection into the ruling party.

Morka assured the lawmakers their interests would be protected.

It read: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) applauds the decision of six Honourable Members of the House of Representatives and all 22 Honourable Members of the House of Assembly elected on the platform of the Delta state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, to join our great Party.

“We also welcome the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku and his colleagues who have also announced their decision to join the APC.

“The entrance of these leaders and their supporters into our Party attests to the transformational leadership of President Bola Tinubu, and an endorsement of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and its associated economic reform policies.

“We assure the incoming lawmakers of our cooperation and accommodation as they integrate fully into the APC political family.”