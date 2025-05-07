Anambra Guber: We Are Not Part Of Tinubu’s Anambra Visit – PDP

The Peoples Democracy Party (PDP), Anambra State chapter, has distanced itself from President Bola Tinubu‘s visit to the state.

Naija News reports the party’s spokesman, Obumneme Nnoli, accused Anambra State Government of misinforming the public to score cheap political point.

In a statement on Tuesday, Nnoli said reports that all political parties, including PDP, closed ranks to welcome the President were false and unfounded.

PDP’s spokesman stated that the party was committed to securing victory in the November 8 governorship election to give Ndi Anambra good governance.

It read: “The attention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra State Chapter, has been drawn to a misleading statement currently circulating on social media suggesting that all political parties in the state, including the PDP, are jointly involved in arrangements to welcome His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, during his proposed visit to Anambra State.

“We wish to categorically state that the PDP is not part of any arrangement—formal or informal—regarding the President’s visit. The assertion that PDP has “closed ranks” with other political parties or is participating in a fashion contest with any group over an “Ankara uniform” is entirely false, unfounded, and intended to mislead the public.

“As a responsible political party, the PDP remains focused on engaging with the people of Anambra on issues that matter—good governance, transparency, security, and economic development—not pageantry or political theatrics.

“We urge the general public, especially our supporters, to disregard such baseless claims and continue to stand firm with the PDP as we work towards building a better Anambra for all.”