18-Year-Old Wife Arrested For Allegedly Slitting Husband’s Throat In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has apprehended an 18-year-old housewife, Saidat Jibril, in connection with the alleged killing of her husband, 30-year-old Salisu Idris, during a violent domestic dispute that took place in the early hours of Monday, May 6, 2025.

In a statement issued Tuesday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the incident was reported to have occurred at approximately 12:35 a.m. at the couple’s residence in Farawa Quarters, Kano.

“The Kano State Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with a culpable homicide case,” the statement said.

Acting on the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, immediately dispatched a team of detectives to the scene of the incident.

The victim, Idris, was transported to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where he was confirmed dead by medical personnel. Preliminary investigations revealed that Saidat allegedly used a sharp knife to slit her husband’s throat during the altercation.

She is currently being held in custody at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), under the Homicide Section, and is expected to face charges of culpable homicide in court.

CP Bakori reaffirmed the Command’s strong stance against violence and criminal conduct, vowing that a comprehensive investigation will be carried out to ensure justice is served.

The police also called on residents to remain alert and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency contact lines.