Why Police Officer Laced Ganduje’s Shoe – Aide

The Senior Special Assistant to All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Umar Ganduje, on Visual Communication and Events, Aminu Dahiru Ahmad, has said his principal has good relationship with his domestic staff.

Naija News reports that a short video of Ganduje’s police orderly tying the lace of his shoes circulated on social media on Monday. The video generated reactions.

Speaking with Daily Trust, Ahmad said the video was circulated by opposition politicians to tarnish the image of Ganduje.

According to him, the former Kano State Governor treats his staff with dignity and respect. He urged the public to disregard negative interpretations given to the video.

His words: “The short video is just an evidence of how cordial the relationship between Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his aides is. This is a man who always has smile on his face.

“All his aides and domestic workers feel at home near His Excellency. The public can vet for Ganduje’s friendliness and respect for those working under him.

“Those who know His Excellency can tell you that he is one of the most decent political leaders in Nigeria. I have worked with him for almost ten years. He treats me as his biological son. This is a man who doesn’t believe in sycophancy or ego-massaging.

“The video is being circulated by mischief makers who want introduce the public to a new controversy to achieve a political point. The public should outrightly disregard the claim.

“But surely this will not diminish Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s popularity. He had served the people of Kano State very well and now he is serving his country.

“The opposition is not happy that His Excellency has injected exceptional vitality into the APC. The party is gathering momentum, especially with the Governor of Delta, Sheriff Oborevwori and Atiku’s running mate in the 2023 presidential election, Ifeanyi Okowa’s defection to the APC.”